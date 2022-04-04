Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Sells £31,586.51 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.58), for a total transaction of £31,586.51 ($41,376.09).

LON:TATE traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 736.60 ($9.65). 3,450,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 724.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 692.38. Tate & Lyle plc has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TATE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 940 ($12.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

