Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSHA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

