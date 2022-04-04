TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$74.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

TRP opened at $57.11 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

