TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.74.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$73.17. The stock has a market cap of C$70.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.62.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

