TD Securities Downgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.46.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$1.20 on Monday, reaching C$50.09. 83,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$55.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.