TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.48 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

