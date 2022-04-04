Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

