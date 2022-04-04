Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.73

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

