Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €11.00 ($12.09) to €10.50 ($11.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, TF1 Publicité, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

