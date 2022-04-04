Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.52 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $27.43 or 0.00058861 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00109105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,315,349 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

