Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 1,008,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,712,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tellurian by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

