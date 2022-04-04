TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,824 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of research firms have commented on TIXT. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

