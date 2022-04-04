Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to €8.80

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TS. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.

TS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,385 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

