Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to €8.80

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TS. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.
TS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,385 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
