Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. 52,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,465 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

