Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 46.9% Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $520,558.41 and approximately $63.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00803373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00209597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

