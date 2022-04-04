TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Tops $30.54 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $30.54 million and $711,676.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.58 or 0.07516691 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.74 or 1.00290780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 37,027,605,286 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,876,177 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

