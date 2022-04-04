Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 1,787 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $62.36. 954,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.