Terry Keith Cochran Sells 90,200 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $202,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KULR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 328,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,706. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $235.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

