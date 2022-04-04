Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $49.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,946,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $958.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 78.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

