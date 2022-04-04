Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 69.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.91.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,084.59 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $900.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $958.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

