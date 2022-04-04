Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $790.00 at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $660.00 to $790.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

TSLA stock opened at $1,090.00 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $900.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $958.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

