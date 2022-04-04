TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 252,578 shares.The stock last traded at $96.71 and had previously closed at $100.40.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

