Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

THLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

THLLY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. 49,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.81.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.