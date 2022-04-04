Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

THLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

THLLY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. 49,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.81.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

