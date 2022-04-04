The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 590 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 590 ($7.73) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 243.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.89) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.42) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.89) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON BP.B traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 172 ($2.25). The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.76. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

