The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €127.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been assigned a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.97 ($131.83).

SY1 stock traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €108.60 ($119.34). The company had a trading volume of 211,552 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.83.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

