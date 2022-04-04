The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $11.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

NYSE:RKT opened at $11.04 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

