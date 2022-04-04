The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $16.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 246.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ZVIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

