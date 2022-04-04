The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Sell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.
In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
