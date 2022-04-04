The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target to $3.85

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.85 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Shares of FOA opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.