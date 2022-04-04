The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $4.60

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.25 to $4.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.97. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, analysts expect that UWM will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $31,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

