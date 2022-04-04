The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $48.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.50 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.