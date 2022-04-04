The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €178.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €178.00 ($195.60) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Airbus stock traded up €0.66 ($0.73) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €111.02 ($122.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,099,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a one year high of €99.97 ($109.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €109.79 and a 200 day moving average of €111.21.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

