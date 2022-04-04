The Goldman Sachs Group Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $3.90

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.