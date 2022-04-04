The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Neutral

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.42. 578,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

