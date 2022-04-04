The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.