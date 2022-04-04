The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122 ($1.60).
Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,864.55).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
