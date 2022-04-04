The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 762.50 ($9.99).

Several equities analysts have commented on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.63) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 730 ($9.56) to GBX 720 ($9.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

SGE stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 730.80 ($9.57). 632,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,467. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 611.60 ($8.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 692.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 743.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91.

In related news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,840.45).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

