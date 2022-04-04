The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Declares GBX 6.10 Dividend

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SCIN stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 919 ($12.05). 57,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,575. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 725 ($9.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 933 ($12.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 889.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 837.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £608.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.98.

In other The Scottish Investment Trust news, insider James Robert Will sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($12.12), for a total value of £23,377.20 ($30,658.62).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

