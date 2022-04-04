The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Timken has a 1-year low of $59.12 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

