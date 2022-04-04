The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

TTD stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

