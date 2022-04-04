The Transfer Token Price Reaches $4.98 on Top Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $522.25 million and approximately $434,087.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00010719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00083846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

