The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

