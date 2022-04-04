The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $168,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.90. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

