Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $30.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00206155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00414954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00056075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

