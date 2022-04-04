THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading Up 1.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 24,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 35,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

THKLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

