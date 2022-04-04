Thomas Bull Sells 2,500 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.87. 46,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,864. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.34.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.