Thorstarter Price Tops $0.12 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $393,144.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.87 or 0.07531266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,668.05 or 1.00137516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

