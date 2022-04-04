Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.93 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

