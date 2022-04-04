Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

