Throne (THN) Hits Market Cap of $29.49 Million

Throne (THN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $29.49 million and $3.96 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Throne has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.